From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Southern Ijaw chieftain, Prof Barango Opukumo Matthew Wenke, Jnr, has resigned his membership in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a two-page letter addressed to the chairman, Ward 1, Constituency II, he noted that this decision became necessary following the crisis in the party.

Prof Wenke, Jnr, noted that he was unhappy with the maltreatment given to Governor Nyesom Wike despite all his contributions to keeping the PDP afloat thus far.

Stressing that those who maltreated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State did the same to Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2015 thwarting his second-term ambition, he stated: “This is a disrespect to the Niger Delta Region politically.”

“Therefore, as a foot soldier and strong supporter of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Governor Wike, I can no longer tolerate this disrespect for the Oil Rich Region and her leadership.

“Following this continuous use and dump style of the PDP, I, therefore, see the flagrant disrespect for my godfather as disrespect for me and the Niger Delta Region at large.

“I, hereby, formally resign my membership of the PDP, because I want to be obedient and useful to my fatherland Nigeria.”

The letter was dated July 19, 2022. He controls over 10,000 party members across Bayelsa State.