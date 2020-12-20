From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
NO fewer than seven persons were killed in fresh gunmen attack believed by security agencies to be a reprisal killing in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State following Zangon Kataf LGA kill- ing penultimate Thursday in Southern Kaduna.
The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed worry over the renewed killings and counter-killings in the area.
The latest bloody attack was said to have occurred in Ungwan Idi and Kasheku vil- lages of Kauru council area
yesterday. Five persons were reported missing after the attack I.n a statement, the Com- missioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “The military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the police have informed the Kaduna State government of counterattacks on some herder settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas.
“According to the operational feedback from the security agencies, the attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons Thursday night in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf LGA.
“The security agencies reported that seven herders were killed in a counter-killing in Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru local government, while two herders were injured at Ningi village of Lere LGA.
“Five persons are still miss- ing and troops are searching for them in the general area. Six huts were burnt in the attack.
“Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal at- tack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic.
“At Ningi village of Lere local government, the two herders were injured and rushed to General Hospital, Saminaka, in the same local government.”
He said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who condemned the renewed counter killings, had sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and wished those recuperating speedy recovery.
According to him, the governor described the renewed killing and counter- killing of innocent citizens of Atyap and Fulani ethnicity as unfortunate. He decried the resort to violence, noting that it is not a solution to grievances and disputes, but a tragic way to escalate matters and drag people into more pains and misery.
The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected families with immediate effect.
