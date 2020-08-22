Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following a successful peace and reconciliation summit jointly held in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area on Saturday by Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, peace is said to be gradually returning to the troubled zones in Southern Kaduna.

Report of this joint summit for peace came hours after the Kaduna State Government reduced curfew hours in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, citing serious efforts at rapprochement between the conflict communities.

Participants at the summit condemned the killings and destruction that had occurred in the areas, just as they resolved to forgive one other, and to help security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute criminal elements believed to be the cause of the killings.

The summit appreciated the efforts of the government for deploying security forces, commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks that could cause tension anywhere in the chiefdom.

The meeting, held under the auspices of His Highness, the Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, brought together the three communities in a peace summit held at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili area of the Local Government Area.

The summit, co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (retd) and Dr Salim Umar, represented the Atyap Chiefdom’s attempt to bring its communities together and stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by representatives of the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, the co-chairmen and His Highness the Agwatyap.

In a 14-point resolution, the summit called on all residents of Atyap Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities.

The meeting ‘appreciated the fact that all Nigerians have the the constitutional or fundamental right to move and reside anywhere in Nigeria, including Atyap Chiefdom, without any fear, molestation or harassment from anybody or any source whatsoever.’

To this end, the summit called on relevant authorities to facilitate the return of displaced persons.

It recommended the establishment of a standing ‘peace committee that should comprise of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap and their youth to organise robust engagement/dialogue on security issues from time to time with a view to sustaining peaceful coexistence.’