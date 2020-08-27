Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Leaders of Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have called for lasting peace, urging the people to consolidate on the relative peace experienced after the recent crisis in the area.

The leaders expressed confidence that the recent peace summit summoned at the instance of Agwa Atyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, would usher in the much needed peace in the chiefdom.

The leaders who spoke against the backdrop of the recent killings also said with the peace initiative, there would be no more bloodshed in the area.

Speaking with Daily Sun, a legal practitioner and adviser to Agwa Tyap, Mr. Francis Danladi Kozah, said since the unfortunate and regrettable crisis of 1992, the Atyap chiefdom had not witnessed any major crisis until the recent crisis.

Kozah said the recent crisis took most of the inhabitants of the chiefdom by surprise.

“A lot of narratives have been heard all over the place, on social media, radio and television. People pointing accusing fingers at one person or the other, abusing one person or the other without proffering any concrete or tangible solution to the problem on ground. It is on this basis that Agwa Atyap, did his consultations.

“The way forward is that people should refrain from taking laws into their hands. People should learn to forgive and forget. People should learn to love one another, tolerate people and finally, appreciate the constitutional and fundamental rights of people to reside anywhere they so wish, inclusive of Atyap chiefdom. Once we do that, we find out that we will consolidate on the relative peace that we are having at the moment,” Kozah said.