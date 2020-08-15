Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Baptist Youth Conference (EBYC); Nigerian Baptist Convention, yesterday, protested the killing of 14 innocent Baptist members in Southern Kaduna. They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to stem the tide of killings in the country. “Recently, 14 innocent Baptist members were murdered in Southern Kaduna and some other places such as Kogi, Benue and Plateau states to mention just but a few”, the group said.

Leader of the group, Nelson Ogbeifun, who addressed journalists in Benin, said in recent years, Nigeria has been experiencing recurrent killings of innocent people, especially those of Christian faith by Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram and other deadly killer groups. He said the killings are now very common in different parts of the country but more rampant in the Northern states.

He noted that many Christians and non-Christian villages/communities have been sacked, with their houses and other property damaged or destroyed, including churches. According to him, several persons, including women and children, have met their untimely death in their worship centres and at home. He added that between May 2015 and date, countless number of Christians have sent to their early graves because of the killings.

He said as responsible citizens and religious group in Nigeria, they are calling on the Edo State House of Assembly, the National Assembly and the Nigerian government to rise to the task of providing adequate security for all Nigerian residents irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political orientation.