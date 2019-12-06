Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Friday considered establishment of a Command Secondary School in Southern Kaduna as requested by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying he has directed the appriopriate authority to begin work on its realisation.

El-Rufai had on Tuesday, December 5, when the COAS paid him a courtesy visit ahead of this year’s Chief of Army Staff Conference held Kaduna, called on the Army Chief to consider the establishment of Command Secondary School in Southern Kaduna to spur more military presence in the area thereby checking security risks in that part of the state.

El-Rufai on that day noted, that the southern part of the State had produced prominent top military officers including service chiefs, adding that citing a command school would be a tribute to their dedication, pledging the state government’s commitment to providing the needed facilities including donation an existing secondary school for the purpose.

Speaking during the official closing ceremony of the conference held at Trade Fair Complex, l Kaduna, in addition to directive on possible establishment of the school, the Army was also considering making Birni Gwari forest a training ground to check baditry and other crimes in the axis.

According to Buratai, “The conference has afforded the NA to evaluate our activities for the year 2019 and come up with projection into 2020. We have reviewed our training, operational and adminstrative activities as well as other security to enhance the army.

“I have directed the Chief of Army Administration to commence establishment of Army command secondary school in Southern Kaduna,” he added.

He also charged commander to be conscious and make judicious use of resources under their charge while discharging their responsibilities. I will not hesitate to personally hold you responsible and accountable for any form of indiscipline and misconduct,” he warned.

Officially declaring the conference close, Gov Nasir El-Rufai suggested making Kaduna a permanent host of the annual conference – that is if army authority agreed.

“I reiterate my request again that this conference should come here again and again. Iwant to on behalf of all residents of Kaduna State congratulate you for a successful conference.

“I hope you enjoyed the hospitality of our people and we enjoyed your presence. We wish the conference will go on and on and you will make it your permanent place for the conference.

“I am happy that transformation of the Army taking place in spite of daunting challenges. we are also happy that the Army has come up with world class innovations.

“I have no doubt that in no distant future, the Nigerian Army will be self sufficient in production of their needs,” he added.