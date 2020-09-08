Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) as well as Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) have boycotted a peace summit organised by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Concerned Citizens of Southern Kaduna for allegedly sidelining key stakeholders in the region over planning process of Summit.

The Christians leaders in a press statement signed by the Chairman, Bishop Simon Peters Mutum, lamented that key stakeholders of the region who have been bearing the brunt of the genocide against their people over the years heard about the Peace Summit few hours to commencement.

Bishop Mutum said it was wrong that all arrangements had been completed without the involvement of some of the key stakeholders.

“As people who have lived in the theatre of war for years now, any attempt at finding lasting peace in Southern Kaduna should be something we all ought to gladly jump at.

We (Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association – SKCLA), therefore, commend the ‘Friends of Southern Kaduna’ for the initiative of organizing a Peace Summit in Kafanchan on Monday.

“We are surprised, however, that we got to hear about this Peace Summit at the advanced stages of its planning and at the dying hours before its commencement!

“From all indications, all the arrangements had been completed without the involvement of some of the key stakeholders of Southern Kaduna, who have been bearing the brunt of the genocide against our people for years.

“We are, therefore, deeply concerned about who the ‘Friends of Southern Kaduna’ are and what may be their real motives! We are also troubled that a Peace Summit can be organized for a people without involving the key leaders of the people to be discussed with/ about!

“So, in as much as we would love to be part of a Peace Summit, we want to know who the organizers are and what they really want to achieve by this Summit, going by the way they planned it! We would also want an explanation as to why the leadership of SOKAPU, CAN & SKCLA were sidelined in the planning of the Summit!

“We would have wished that the Peace Summit be rescheduled until all our questions are properly answered and every key player (the youths, CDAs, traditional institution, regional groups of interest & religious groups) are contacted, organised and carried along! And that is our prayer!

“Let the Peace Summit be postponed, and let the groundwork be properly done first.

“If, however, the Summit progresses as planned, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), in conjunction with other Christian groups, will have no option but to withdraw its participation in the Summit”. The statement said.