Kachia and Kagarko Federal constituennts of Kaduna State have commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his contributions to national unity and stability.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the vice president received a delegation of Southern Kaduna leaders from Kachia and Kagarko Local Government Areas, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation numbering over 40 leaders was led by the member representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Gabriel Zock, and it included traditional rulers and APC members including those seeking elective positions in 2023.

Zock applauded the commitment and vision of the the vice president for a better Nigeria.

The legislator prayed for Osinbajo and thanked him for his selfless service to the country.

“I have worked with you closely, I know the vision and dream that you have for Nigeria.

“One day you will become the President of Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Nuhu Goroh, praised the the vice president’s loyalty and support to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our visit is in solidarity to our leader who has given his best to our country and is loyal to the President,” he said.

Goroh commended Osinbajo’s efforts in uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides.

He described the vice president as a man that worked for Nigeria’s stability, a man that worked for it’s unity.

” A father that has worked for our care, and to ensure that those who have been displaced from their homes have support and succour.

“We are here to thank you; you have visited southern Kaduna more than any vice president in the history of this country, it is on record; and that is why we are here to say thank you on behalf of our people.

“We are here for a prayer to a father, who is also a pastor; to say Daddy, we are praying that your end shall be greater than your past. We pray that Nigeria reaps the best of all that you have done for this country.

“I also pray that one day, our dream of seeing you become the President of this great country, shall come to pass; may God lift our vice president,” he said.

More so, the acting Chief of Kachia, Chief Jacob Dogo, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers on the delegation, thanked the vice president for all that he had done for the community.

He listed youth empowerment and caring for displaced persons, among others.

Dogo said that the delegation came to register the constituency’s appreciation.

The chief added that the people of Kachia and Kagarko would ever remain grateful over the measures initiated by the vice president which brought about peace and unity in the area.

He assured Osinbajo of the people’s continued support and loyalty to him at all times and described him as an indigene of Kaduna State.

In his response, Osinbajo said that those who sought to occupy public offices should understand that such a quest required serious commitment because many lives and livelihoods could be impacted by their actions or inactions.

“Our commitment to this country is a serious commitment and some of it come from the fact of our faith.

“Our faith, like other faiths, does not allow us to deal carelessly with matters that concern the poor, those who do not have and those who look up to us with expectation for solution to their problems.

“We cannot disappoint them, that is why we are so committed to making sure that our country is a different country.”

The vice president regretted that there were those who were in politics for pecuniary gains.

“For some, public office is about lining their pockets; it is about becoming richer than everybody, it is about buying new cars, buying planes.

“But at the end of the day, no matter what we do, we still have to account to God for everything that we do.

“Even if they don’t account to our people, we will all account to God ultimately.

“What God expects of all of us is to ensure that the mandate that is given to us is used well, the trust that is reposed in us by so many people is the expectation that their lives and livelihoods will improve by our being in office. For all those people, we must account to God.”

The vice president said that in whatever endeavour, leaders had a responsibility to God.

“That is why aspiration, running for office and all of that, is a very serious responsibility. And I hope and pray that our candidates here will succeed,” he said. (NAN)