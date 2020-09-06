Okwe Obi, Abuja

Fulani herders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) have instructed its members to stop minors and inexperienced persons from grazing cattle, particularly in Kaduna State, in order to prevent further destructions of farm produce which triggers violence.

The cattle breeders association appealed to local farmers to allow its members to graze through recognised grazing routes to prevent meat shortage, and pledged its full support to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) to restore peace in Southern Kaduna.

The was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the Kaduna State Chairman, Usman Haruna Tugga, State Zone III Chairman, Abdulhamid Musa, Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Bayero Zango and the State’s Zone III Secretary, Shuaibu Mogauri Usman, at the end of their summit, and made available to journalists, yesterday.

Tugga noted that the association agreed to reverse to what it called ‘our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.’

He said ‘the summit after all the deliberations it has reached the following resolutions: That we have agreed to reverse to our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.

‘We are appealing to farmers to allow our cattle graze on recognized cattle routes

‘We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

‘We call on our people to stop allowing the under age children from rearing cattle in order to prevent further destructions of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond.

‘We also Advised our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities.

‘The summit strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of operation safe haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before.

‘Based on this reason we pledged our total support to the security outfits and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in southern Kaduna.

‘We also wish to commend all the security agencies working tirelessly to restore peace to southern Kaduna.

‘We appeal to the federal and Kaduna State Government to assist those who have lost their cattle’s and other source of livelihood in other to alleviate the hardship that the victims are facing.

‘We call for the establishment joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighboring communities.’