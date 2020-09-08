Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar (III) has called on those involved in killings in southern Kaduna to stop the act, saying, “enough is enough.”

He described the killings as “madness that has to be stopped immediately” as “no man in his right senses go on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.”

Speaking during the Council’s Executive meeting at Lugard Hall, Kaduna, Sultan accused politicians mastermind of the unrests.

He told people of the state and Nigeria in general that no politicians mean well for them if they keep on igniting killings based on ethno-religious differences because it is the innocent children that are killed while that of the elite are protected.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, reminded the gathering that southern Kaduna crises had prevailed for the past 40 years since the first Kasuwan Magani riot.

“Kaduna is a mini-Nigeria with over 52 ethnic groups, meaning that 10 percent of Nigeria’s ethnic groups are from Kaduna State. The danger of it is that crimes committed by criminals for their own selfish motives are given ethno-religious interpretations.”

Borno government has warned land owners in Maiduguri, the state capital, to obtain appropriate legal documents for their property through the newly established Geographic Information Service (BGIS).

BGIS Board Chairman, Bashir Shettima told newsmen in Maiduguri that 75 percent of landed property in the state capital were done through customary titles.

“They are mere written agreement between the Bulamas and the buyers,” he said.