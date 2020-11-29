By Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Security agencies have reported that no fewer than seven persons have been killed by gunmen in fresh attacks in southern Kaduna State.

Six persons are said to have been killed on Sunday in Ungwan Bido village, and another on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, all in Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

The gunmen are said to have injured four others, kidnapping two children and setting four houses on fire during the attacks.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai has called for an immediately ordered investigation into the killings.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan

‘Security agencies have further reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday 29th November 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

‘The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same Local Government Area

‘The military on Saturday, 28th November 2020, reported to the Government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a Local Government was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

‘Houses of four citizens were burnt by the attackers.’

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The statement added, ‘Kaduna State government appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peacebuilding efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

‘The State Government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.

‘The State Government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in criminal actions.’

According to a security update issued to the citizens, the State Government said it received the operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

Governor El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.