Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said that the only way peace can return to Southern Kaduna is by putting a stop to killings of Fulani Nomads as well as stopping the looting of their cows by suspecting Kataf youths.

Mallam Ibrahim Bayero Zango, Director, Media and Publicity, Kaduna State Chapter of MACBAN in a chat with Saturday Sun specifically told the leadership of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) to stop blaming the State government for the crisis, and step up efforts to put an end to the killings.

This was even as Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye as well as the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan kept mum over allegations by the President of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake that the State was responsible for the continuous killings in the zone. Messages sent to Adekeye and Aruwan to react to SOKAPU’s fresh allegations were not replied at the time of filing this report.

However, the MACBAN Media Director said, “the solution to these sectarian crises in southern Kaduna is that those tribal and Christian fanatics should stop attacking innocent Fulani Nomads and they should also stop politicizing the whole issue. They’re blaming the state government, that’s not our problem. It’s between them and the government. But is it the government of Kaduna state that asked the Kataf militia to attack and kill innocent Fulani Nomads in Zango Kataf? The Kataf militia attacked innocent and unsuspecting Fulani Nomads over an issue between them and the Hausa of Zango Urban on a dispute about a piece of land.

“Our Fulani Nomads have no connection with the issue, but the Kataf tribal fanatics just ventured into killing our people and burning our houses. They also looted our cows and killed some. They are also eating from the looted cows.

So the solution to all these killings is to stop the tribal militia of Kataf and other tribes in southern Kaduna from killing innocent Fulani Nomads and other Muslims in the area. Our Fulani Nomads are peace-loving communities. We are only concerned about rearing cows and farming”