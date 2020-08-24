Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has warned that if the security crisis in Southern Kaduna was not properly addressed, it might spread to other parts of the country.

In an interview with Daily Sun in Owerri, Imo State, Iwuanyanwu urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at curbing the spate of killings and other security challenges in the state.

“I’m worried about the Kaduna killings. I believe what is happening there has a link with Boko Haram and Nigeria must look at it very seriously. The solution does not come from saying remove the service chiefs; if you remove them and put another ones, is it not the same type of war they are going to fight?Why we are worried about what is happening in Kaduna is that it can spread to other states; even to southern states,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He said what the country needed to curb some of the security challenges was a national, state and local police force.

“If we have local government police, which you may call the vigilante, manned by people who are intelligent, this issue of Boko Haram would have been detected earlier. They have kept us at war for over 20 years and our resources are being wasted. They must tell who their financiers are, where they get their arms,what the Customs doing? We have to get answers to these questions. People who are being killed are law-abiding citizens who are not allowed to carry arms. If they are armed, they will fight back.

He, however suggested that the Federal Government negotiate with the violent sects if they cannot defeat them.

“We have been fighting with them for a very long time , if we can’t fight them, let’s negotiate with them. Why should we be fighting a battle we can’t win?” Iwuanyanwu queried.