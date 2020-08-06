Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Reverend Yakubu Pam, has on Thursday, urged Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) not to relent in crying out and condemning killings in southern Kaduna.

The Executive Secretary had on his way to meet with governor Nasir El-rufai over the killings, stopped over at the Secretariat of the Kaduna State chapter of CAN where he met with officials to find ways of providing solutions to the attacks and killings in the zone.

Specially, Reverend Pam told CAN officials never to always back up their cry against the killings with facts and figures.

He said that the Killings in Southern Kaduna has got to an alarming point, such that all stakeholders must unite, stop the blame game and fight same cause.

He praised the Kaduna CAN over the role it has been playing over the upheavals in the troubled communities in Southern Kaduna, saying that “keeping quiet will not solve the problem, but speaking bold, with truth and facts is the only way out”.

“We must make sure that all stakeholders are engaged in this matter. One part will not work. We cannot just leave it for Government alone and it cannot leave it for us alone. It is not time for blame game. It is time to speak the truth and let the world know”.

According to him, “I am here in Kaduna to see the Governor and see how we can immediately find a lasting solution to the problem in Southern Kaduna”, while urging all stakeholders in the State to key into bringing peace and tranquility in the troubled communities in the State.

He added, “hearing what is happening in the Southern part of Kaduna State and knowing that the body of Christ is one, our role as religious leaders is to engage all stakeholders to bring peace.

“We are on the way to see the Governor, to see the level of engagement he is doing to make sure to make sure there is peace in Southern Kaduna. It is a very tough time for Kaduna People and a very tough time for the body of Christ.

“Nobody needs to tell me, I have heard a lot of what is happening. I think we must synergize among ourselves and find a lasting solution to this problem.”

However, while receiving Reverend Pam and his team in his office, the State CAN chairman, Reverend Joseph Hayab said that “interestingly, you are coming when we lost 22 people in Zangon Kataf today (Thursday) and several houses burnt.

“This is the kind of thing s we have been battling with in the State. Every day we receive calls and reports of all these problems. We have been consoling the people and reassuring them.”

Hayab pointed out that, “our hands are tight, we are busy burying our people everyday and mourning them. Look at how families, Farmlands are being destroyed.

“That is why we are seriously concerned about the way and manner the attacks are going on, and we are saying the Killings must stop. Government must stop all those pretences about the Killings”, he added.