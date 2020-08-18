Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has assured that the body would partner Kaduna government to ensure the crisis in southern Kaduna is resolved.

Speaking at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House when he visited Governor Nasir El Rufai, yesterday, Rev. Ayokunle noted that the crisis predated the present administration.

He advised the government to a find lasting solution to the crisis by learning “from the past in order to draw a roadmap for the future.”

He also implored the government to bring the killers who were variously referred to as “unknown gunmen’’ to book, arguing that the rate of prosecution of culprits was not proportionate to the frequency of attacks.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is ready to partner with your government and security agents in finding a solution to this matter. Let there be a round table discussion and a pledge of cooperation rather than confrontation,” he said.

Governor El-Rufai expressed sadness over the loss of lives in a totally unnecessary frenzy of communal attacks, reprisals and revenge.

He welcomed the visit of CAN leadership and promised to consider the eight recommendations made by Rev. Ayokunle for implementation.

“While we mourn the dead, our immediate focus remains to stop the cycle of attacks and reprisals. We remain committed to ending the legacy of violence that has blighted the state for 40 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Council of Imams and Ulama, yesterday, called for the arrest and prosecution of all those engaged in the wanton killings of innocent people in southern Kaduna.

The council made the call at a press conference by its General Secretary, Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, in Kaduna.

It disclosed that more than 100 Muslims were killed in Zangon Kataf Local Government in the latest killings in the area.

The council noted with concern, attempt by the media to distort the issues in southern Kaduna, stressing that the false narrative would only exacerbate the crisis in the area.