Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In furtherance of calls on the constituted authorities to end the killings in the southern part of Kaduna State, “enough is enough” protest grounded activities at the junction of the Kaduna Refinery and Petroleum Company (KRPC) on Saturday morning.

Anti-riot men of Nigerian Police from Kaduna State Police Command were sighted at the protest venue in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The protesters, majority of whom dressed in black attires to depict their message believed that, the governments, both at the federal and state levels were not working their talking to end what many called “genocide” in that part of the State.

Though, the leader of the protest could not be ascertained or spoken to as at the time of filing this report as he was possibly among those arrested earlier by the police detachment.

But, some of the inscriptions on their placards read, “end killings in Southern Kaduna”, “we cannot continue like this”, “Southern Kaduna lives matter”, “government has failed us”, “allow us to defend ourselves if you can’t” among others.

However, they promised not to retreat until some of them who were picked by the police were brought back.

Confirming the arrest of an unspecified number of the protesters to The Sun on Saturday through a phone call, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Mohammed Jalige said, the arrest were made because there was no prior notification of the procession.

“Yes some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the profession. We must saw the crowd. I cannot tell you how many of them were picked now but i will get back to you later”, he said.