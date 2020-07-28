Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, Senior military officers, DSS, Others are currently meeting over the insecurity challenges in Southern Kaduna.

The meeting was described by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, as high power meeting on security challenges in Southern part of the State.

The meeting is chaired by governor El-rufai, who had in his welcome address given insight into efforts being made by his administration to beef up security in the area.

Details later…