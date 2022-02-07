From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Leadership of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) from Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts by the government to end the spate of killings and destruction of property in their land by armed terrorists.

President of the association, Samuel T Achie while reading a press statement titled “The ongoing carnage in Atyap land since the early hours Sunday 30th January, 2022” noted that, several peace truce among the diverse inhabitants of the local government appear not yielding expected result as killings and destruction of property usually recorded after such peace meeting.

According to him, “while we have remained resolute in pursuing the peace initiated by our paramount ruler, HRH, Sir Dominic Yahaya Gambo and other sons and daughters of the land, the enemies of peace keep inflicting pains by invading our villages and killing our people at will and getting away with it”.

He continued, “the unfortunate thing is that at any time there is a peace meeting with either government officials, representatives of Fulani organizations or the NGOs to try and advance the peace process, the next will be an attack on the land by the terrorists, who subsequently vanish without any trace of their whereabouts.

“With the deliberate perpetuation of violence against the Atyap Chiefdom and communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State, the lives of citizens have been reduced to nothing in the land, and the lives and properties of our people are being obliterated at will by those that feel they are protected and can do whatever they want with human lives and go free.

“Since 17/07/2021, many lives and innumerable properties have been destroyed in villages like Abuyab, Mazaki, Mawakili, Takjei, Matache, Matagama, Gora Gan, Kurmin Masara and Atisa. On Sunday 30th January 2022, 11 people were brutally murdered by Fulani terrorist militia forces, many were wounded, over 30 houses burned and over 100 people displaced.

Again, on Monday 31st January 2022, Atisa village in (Kurmin Masara) was attacked and 5 lives lost and 8 houses burned down too. even in the presence of the security checkpoints in Bakin Kogi and Ashaawuce both less than a

kilometre from the scene, some people from the area are still missing and unaccounted for”, he narrated.

He further not that in several meetings and in particular during one of the association’s visits at the invitation of Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, the governor applauded the efforts of HRH the Agwatyap on the efforts to sustain the peace initiative and the high respect he had for the paramount ruler.

He however expressed worry that despite El-Rufai’s commendation of a peace initiative by the traditional leader, this, the Atyap nation have been left alone to carry her cross for reasons best known to the government.

“In that same visit, His Excellency did give a deadline that by December 2021, if peace was not restored in Atyap land that he would withdraw all the security operatives. I sincerely feel it is time His Excellency call on the security apparatus for a review of strategy and possible changes where possible”, he added.

The association then resolved that “if peace is to be achieved, the Fulanis in Zango urban should be advised to leave as it is strange that the Hausa and the Fulani who have never stayed together as is the case now.

“All sons and daughters of Atyap land believed that the Fulani there either recruit or serve as guides to the perpetrators of these killings in our land. Whenever there is an attack, and the attackers are pursued by our people, they ran into Zango for safety with the Hausa.

“That the international community should know that what is going on in our land is a genocide perpetrated by enemies of the land for reasons best known to them.

That the government should as a matter of urgency appraise the performance of all the military personnel as there seems to be a disconnect between what they are supposed to do and what they are doing.”Archie