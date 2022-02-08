From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Leadership of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts by the Federal Government to end the spate of killings and destruction of property in their land by terrorists.

President of the association, Samuel Achie, while reading a statement entitled: “The ongoing carnage in Atyap land since the early hours of Sunday, January 30, 2022,” said several peace meetings among the diverse inhabitants of the local government appear not yielding expected result as killings and destruction of property are usually recorded after each meeting.

“While we have remained resolute in pursuing the peace initiated by our paramount ruler, Dominic Yahaya Gambo, and other sons and daughters of the land, the enemies of peace keep inflicting pains by invading our villages and killing our people at will and getting away with it.

“The unfortunate thing is that at any time there is a peace meeting with either government officials, representatives of Fulani organisations or the non-governmental organisations to try and advance the peace process, the next will be an attack on the land by terrorists, who subsequently vanish without any trace of their whereabouts.

“With the deliberate perpetuation of violence against the Atyap chiefdom and communities in Zangon Kataf council of Kaduna State, the lives of citizens have been reduced to nothing in the land, and the lives and property of our people are being obliterated at will by those that feel they are protected and can do whatever they want with human lives and go free.

“Since July 17, 2021, many lives and innumerable properties have been destroyed in villages like Abuyab, Mazaki, Mawakili, Takjei, Matache, Matagama, Gora Gan, Kurmin Masara and Atisa. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11 people were murdered by Fulani terrorist militia forces, many were wounded, over 30 houses burned and over 100 people displaced.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Again, on Monday, January 31, 2022, Atisa village in (Kurmin Masara) was attacked and five lives lost and eight houses razed, even in the presence of the security checkpoints in Bakin Kogi and Ashaawuce, both less than a kilometre from the scene, some people from the area are still missing and unaccounted for.”

He, however, expressed worry that despite Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s commendation of a peace initiative by the traditional leader, the Atyap nation has been left alone to carry its cross for reasons best known to the government.

Meanwhile, A Catholic parish located in Chawai, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State was attacked on Sunday night by gunmen while his cook was killed.

In a statement, Catholic Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emanuel Okolo, said: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari. The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 06, 2022, at about 11.30 pm.”

“He was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. While we solicit intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release. May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons,” Okolo said.