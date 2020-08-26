Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and its President-General has noted that those crying more than the bereaved over Southern Kaduna killings are sabotaging government efforts in bringing peace to the region.

To this end, JNI called on both the federal and State governments to act fast to ensure that such groups do not jeopardise the already fragile situation, but step up efforts to bring an end to the fracas.

The Islamic body also said that it observed with dismay unguarded utterances of some citizens including elder statesmen who prefer to make economic fortunes out of the conflicts instead of curtailing the tensed situation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr . Khalid Abubakar Aliyu on Wednesday.

“It is very clear that some interest groups cried wolf than the bereaved in the present circumstance and thus, the need for government to quickly act before such interest groups exacerbate the already precarious situation that could jeopardize frantic efforts aimed at restoring law and order through dialogue and commitment for peace with all relevant stakeholders in the state.

“The JNI observed carefully with serious concern the unfortunate unfolding events of blood-letting and serial killings, as well as the resultant inflammatory commentaries being aired which are utterly condemnable in their entirety. We strongly believe that the politically-driven crisis is being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension.

“Thus, we call for caution and restraint from all parties involved. It should however be noted that ethno-religious conflict isn’t easily manageable and hence, we must all rise to the occasion to forestall its recurrence in Kaduna state, as it is often said, a stitch in time saves nine!