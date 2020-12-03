From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops have arrested seven suspects linked to the killings of eight persons penultimate weekend in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, have been handed over to the police.

“The Special Forces operating under the auspices of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) arrested a prime suspect linked to the counter-killing in which six persons were killed at Ungwan Bido, after the killing of another person at Ungwan Pah in the same local government area.

“Days after arresting some suspects linked to the killing and counter-killing in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State at the weekend, another arrest was made by troops on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

“An operations update from the military informed the Kaduna State Government, gave details on how it nabbed the suspect, upon receipt of intelligence that he was sighted at Jagindi Crossing in the same local government.

“According to the report, the suspect used a machete to attack Special Forces who tried to arrest him. He was subsequently demobilized and arrested.

“According to reports from the military, the suspects linked to the killing and counter killing have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.