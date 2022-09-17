The leaders of key Southern Kaduna Organizations have announced the formation of a leadership council to coordinate their affairs.

In a statement on Friday, Chairman of the council, Mr Ishaya Akau, said the constitution of the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council followed widespread consultations over the affairs of Southern Kaduna people.

Akau explained that the purpose of the council was to foster interdependence and cooperation towards achieving the growth and development of the area.

He said the council comprised Southern Kaduna People’s Union, Southern Kaduna Elders Consultative Forum, Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors and Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.

Others are Southern Kaduna Retired Military and Para-Military officers Association, Southern Kaduna Lawyers Forum, Southern Kaduna Autochthones Community Development Association and Southern Kaduna Leaders Forum.

He added that the council was structured to ensure that there were youths, women leaders, elders, professional groups and the leaders of broad-based and umbrella organizations in the Southern Kaduna region.

According to him, the council is also expected to work and develop a virile, strong and self-sufficient umbrella. (NAN)