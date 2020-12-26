From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Bako, and his wife, Cindy Bako, have been kidnapped from Albarka prayer camp in Southern Kaduna, reports say.

Also kidnapped along with the couple was one Mr Douglas at Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road where the camp is situated.

The camp is located in Jema’a local government.

The news was contained in a statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement said that ‘according to the report, unidentified gunmen attacked the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road. They fired sporadically, hitting a vehicle, before abducting Apostle Bako, his wife and one Mr Douglas from the camp.

‘Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy Bako in Jema’a local government area.

‘Troops arrived [at] the location and pursued the kidnappers who were, however, able to escape with the victims.

‘Apostle Bako is the State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.’