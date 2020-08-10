Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the weekly indoor protest against killings in Southern Kaduna entered week two yesterday, the protesters spit fire and rained curses on gunmen and selfish leaders that have put several communities into mourning in the last few months.

A good number of Christian Protesters, wearing black attires, from different denominations under the auspices of Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had on August 2, set aside four weeks to continue to pray and rain curses against the perpetrators of the killings.

They would continue to wear black attires every Sunday throughout the month of August to protest against the killings of their kinsmen in southern Kaduna.

The protest from day one was tagged, “Prayer/Indoor Protest on Southern Kaduna Killings”.

Tears flew freely down the cheeks of several members of the congregation when a video clip of a survivor of the attacks was shown, narrating how she escaped from gunmen attacks in the area.

Speaking at the indoor protest, President of HEKAN Church, world-wide, Reverend Amos Kiri called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to save the lives of the people of Southern Kaduna and Nigerians in general.