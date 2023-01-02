From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following December 18 renewed attacks by terrorists in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the popular annual AFAN festival, which normally ushers in the New Year in the area, was replaced with a Prayer Summit penultimate Sunday.

Terrorists had on December 18 attacked Malagum 1 and Sokong communities in the local government area, and killed 40 persons, vowing to strike again to kill more people in the area.

However, the Prayer Summit which was organized by the Chiefdom in Collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization “Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria”, was aimed at praying for the land, her people and the repose of the souls of those killed during the attacks, as well as an end to the barbaric attacks.

The occasion which had the theme “Looking up to God in times of trouble”, drew participants from both the Christian and Muslim faiths.

Speaking earlier at his palace in Kagoro, the Chief of Kagoro, Dr Ufuwai Bonet, said his people now live in fear as the attackers have promised to invade their communities again.

He expressed worry about the motives of the attackers, even as he said their doors are wide open to discuss whatever grievances they have, instead of taking the laws into their hands.

The Paramount Ruler appealed to the security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators with the aim of bringing to book.

Dr Bonet, however, commended the Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria for accepting to partner with the Chiefdom to bring about lasting peace to the area and hoped that the New Year will bring forth new lease of life for the people.

In a remark during the prayer summit, the Country Director, Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the programme was organized to put the enemy to shame and to encourage the people not to lose hope in search of a lasting peace.

In a remark, Chiefdoms’ Peace Committee Chairman, Mr Sule Kambai, thanked the people for agreeing to come out en mass to pray for the land, in spite of the recent attacks in the area that led to the death of many souls.

Meanwhile, the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Mr Gideon Lucas Gwani has appealed to Government to hasten the delivery of relief materials to the affected victims of renewed attacks in his constituency.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Prayer Summit, the lawmaker who represents Kaura constituency at the National Assembly, also called on the government to increase security presence in the area to forestall further attacks.

He said though the New Year celebrations in the area are with mixed feelings, the people should not completely lose hope, instead, they should continue to be security vigilant at all times and protect their land.

Mr Gwani also called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the recent attacks in Kagoro Chiefdom and other parts of Southern Kaduna so that they will be made to face the wrath of the law.

He urged the people to ensure they obtain their permanent voters’ cards so that they can actively participate in choosing those that will steer their affairs during the forthcoming general elections.