From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the need for virile, strong and self-sufficient Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, leading umbrella organisations in the region have inaugurated and constituted a coordinating body known as Southern Kaduna Leadership Council (SKLC)

Chairman of the Council, Ishaya Dary Akau in a statement said the development came alive after months of consultations with critical stakeholders in the Southern Kaduna project.

The supporting organisations include Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Southern Kaduna Elders Consultative Forum, Southern Kaduna Autochthones Community Development Associations Forum, Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors. Others are Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Southern Kaduna Retired Military and Para-Military Officers Association, Southern Kaduna Lawyers Forum, Southern Kaduna Leaders Forum.

According to Akau, “for several months now the leaders of key Southern Kaduna organisations, including our major umbrella bodies, held widespread consultations over the state of affairs of the people of the Southern Kaduna region and their place in Kaduna State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our consultations convinced leaders of the various organisations that there is a need to constitute a coordinating body for all the key organisations of the Southern Kaduna people, which has been constituted as the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council.

“The Council is structured to ensure that there are youth and women leaders, elders, professional groups, the leaders of broad based and umbrella organisations in the Southern Kaduna region.

“The purpose of the council is to foster interdependence and cooperation towards achieving the growth and development of Southern Kaduna. The Council will work to develop a virile, strong and self-sufficient Southern Kaduna”.