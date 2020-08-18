Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the Monday’s meeting between Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s led Kaduna State Government and President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Olasupo Ayokunke over unrest in the southern part of the State, senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, on Tuesday commended both parties for agreeing to resolve the lingering issue in the area.

The CAN President had led a high-powered delegation to Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna to discuss the dicey security situation in parts of the state, part of which fell under the jurisdiction of Sen Uba Sani.

The lawmaker who believed the discussion at the meeting was befitting of true leaders described CAN President as “uplifting and statesmanlike” while El-Rufai is a “Pan-Nigerian with zero tolerance for discrimination”.

Uba Sani in a statement he personally signed said, “the visit of the high-powered CAN delegation is heartwarming and strategic as the state government and security agencies step up efforts to end the bandit attacks in Southern Kaduna and parts of the Kaduna Central.

“The visit is a pointer to the fact that it is only through collaborative efforts that we can win the battle against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other crimes.

“We are one people and must come together to rebuild confidence and chart the pathway to sustainable peace. This is the time for leaders to passionately appeal to our people to give peace a chance,” he advised.

The Kaduna State Government, he said, is totally committed to the restoration of peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the five affected local government areas in the Kaduna Central.

“The Governor cherishes the people of Southern Kaduna, and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State, and will do everything in his power to rebuild their trust and confidence in the sincerity and commitment of the government towards peace and security in the state.

“It is my hope that the visit of the CAN national leadership will mark the beginning of a rapprochement between the people of Southern Kaduna and the State Government so that a partnership can be forged to bring the bandits to their knees.

“Special Forces have been deployed to Southern Kaduna. The total support of the people is critical for the mission to succeed.

“I will continue to work closely with the State Government and security agencies to bring the insecurity situation in Kaduna Central to an end. Our people have lost so much. Their lives and livelihoods matter”, Uba Sani added.