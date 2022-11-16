From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The leaders of the South east, south South, South west and muddle belt Forum went after Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Wednesday in response to his recent remarks about Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The group has also bragged that Peter Obi’s prospects of winning the 2023 presidential election will not be affected by any disparaging remarks about him, claiming that the APC and PDP crises are working in the Labour Party’s favor.

Soludo had in a recent interview on Channels Television, said the investments Obi made for Anambra while he was governor are now “worth next to nothing”.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also claimed that the LP candidate lacked the requisite support system to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of South east, south South, South west and muddle belt Forum, who is also chairman of Labour Party FCT Presidential Campaign Council, Olisa Uzoewulu, while briefing Journalists in Abuja said the Anambra State Governor “has turned from a professor to prophet. He has made himself a prophet who sees what will happen tomorrow.

“He is insulting us. He said the man who is contesting cannot win election but yet he is contesting.

He has turned from a professor to a prophet. That’s what he is now.

“People are going to make choices this time. Nobody will hoodwink them. We are going out there to campaign for change. And the change is to make choices to move us out of consumption to production.

“He (Obi) will win with the people oath. God has remembered this country. Obi victory will surprise all. PDP will have more crisis from time to time and it will be one problem to another for them. Same with the APC.

Meanwhile the group has appealed to Nigerians to be patient for the release of the party’s campaign manifesto.

“Why are we in a hurry to get a document when we have 100 days to the election? Why don’t we give him time to work on a comprehensive document that he would be held accountable for, than making promises like those in the past that were never fulfilled?” They queried.