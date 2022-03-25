From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has commended South South governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the South West National Assembly members and other key stakeholders in the two zones for their commitment to fairness, equity and justice in the power equation of the country.

The group, comprising Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF), reaffirmed the declaration of the southern governors at Asaba, Delta State in May last year, on the zoning of the presidency to the south, and by leaders of PDP at their recent meetings in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Ibadan, Oyo State respectively.

In a statement by Edwin Clark , PANDEF; Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere; George Obiozor, Ohanaeze and Pogu Bitrus, Middle Belt Forum, the group condemned anti-zoning comments by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, while restating the resolve that the next president should come from the south.

Part of the statement read: “It must be noted that zoning had been practiced in the Nation’s polity since independence and remains sacrosanct. When Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, in 1960, was the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was Governor-General. The zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country is the best panacea for peace, unity and progress of the country.

“That is why recent contentions by certain northern politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on the issue of zoning, are most disappointing. Atiku’s comments while reportedly addressing some PDP leaders are symptomatic of desperation and somewhat arrogance. His supposition that the APC has a moral obligation to zone the presidency, but that the PDP does not, is self-serving and illogical…

“By 2023, the north would have fully enjoyed the Presidency of the country for the full statutory period of eight years, under President Muhammadu Buhari, whether the president has been from APC or PDP is of no significance; it‘s the presidency of Nigeria, hence, the presidency should rotate to the south.

“Since Nigeria’s independence in 1960 to date, the north has governed Nigeria for about 45 years, including the five years and three months of Abubakar Tafewa Balewa; nine years of General Yakubu Gowon; six months of General Murtala Mohammed; four years and three months of Alhaji Shehu Shagari; one year and eight months of General Muhammadu Buhari; eight years of General Ibrahim Babangida; four and half years of General Sani Abacha; the eleven months of General Abdulsalami Abubakar; three years of Umaru Musa Yar’adua, and the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari by May 2023.

“Whereas, the South has only had it for about 16 years: 6 months of General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi; three months of Ernest Shonekan; three and half years of Olusegun Obasanjo as military Head of State and eight years as democratically elected President and the five years of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“Whether it was military or civilian, head of state or president; democratically elected or not, it does not diminish the fact that they were all Heads of the Government of Nigeria.”

It must be noted that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as ours, is fair and even sharing of power. We, therefore, urge all patriotic Nigerians to shun ambitions and arrangements that would exacerbate the crisis in the country but rather should support resolves that would engender national cohesion and concord. We further restate our recent call on all lovers of peace and equity in Nigeria, particularly our people of Southern Nigeria the and Middle Belt region to reject any political party that fails to zone presidential trial ticket to the south.”