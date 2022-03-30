Youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) and former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, have asked President Buhari to resign immediately and apologize to Nigerians for failing to live up to their expectations.
The youths, in a statement by its leaders vowed to mobilise Nigerians for a protest march if the president failed to resign.
In a statement he personally signed, Afegbua said Nigeria had been destabilised by the Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.
He said the military had been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together, a country that was torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.
“The fact is that, Nigeria has been destabilised by this Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.
“Our military has been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together, a country that is torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.
“Never, and I repeat, never has Nigeria been this dehumanised and traumatised in our over 62 years of independence. The Buhari-presidency has finally broken the chord of our unity and solidarity, polarise the country, render the system postrate, and delivering poor leadership to the chagrin of all.
“The Kaduna bound train attack is one bare-faced example of a presidency that has lost its compass and leadership roadmap. It is inhuman, agonisingly pulsating, and markedly wicked to continue to render condolence messages when the opportunity to arrest the situation is right within the purview of government.
“The train attack is the height of crass incompetence and failure of government to pursue its statutory responsibilities as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Leave a Reply