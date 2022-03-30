Youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) and former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, have asked President Buhari to resign immediately and apologize to Nigerians for failing to live up to their expectations.

The youths, in a statement by its leaders vowed to mobilise Nigerians for a protest march if the president failed to resign.

In a statement he personally signed, Afegbua said Nigeria had been destabilised by the Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said the military had been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together, a country that was torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.

“The fact is that, Nigeria has been destabilised by this Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Our military has been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together, a country that is torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.

“Never, and I repeat, never has Nigeria been this dehumanised and traumatised in our over 62 years of independence. The Buhari-presidency has finally broken the chord of our unity and solidarity, polarise the country, render the system postrate, and delivering poor leadership to the chagrin of all.

“The Kaduna bound train attack is one bare-faced example of a presidency that has lost its compass and leadership roadmap. It is inhuman, agonisingly pulsating, and markedly wicked to continue to render condolence messages when the opportunity to arrest the situation is right within the purview of government.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The train attack is the height of crass incompetence and failure of government to pursue its statutory responsibilities as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”