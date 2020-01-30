Emeka Anokwuru

In commemoration of its 10th anniversary, Southern Sun Ikoyi has unveiled its refurbished 181 guest-rooms, meeting rooms and boardrooms to heighten expectation of guests looking to enjoy a wholesome experience of business and leisure at the hotel. Renowned for its signature rooms, mini-breaks and long stays, superior business amenities for engagements and excellent culinary services, the recent upgrade further showcases the hotel’s commitment to delivering value-added services to its long-term partners and new guests.

Speaking on the new look of the hotel, General Manager, Mark Loxley, expressed excitement on the upgrade of the facilities, insisting that it is a necessity for every industry player within the hospitality sector to engage in periodic facelift of their establishment thus ensuring that every experience by guests is constantly renewed with every visit.

Loxley said being a premium and internationally branded 4-star hotel within the Lagos business community, it is imperative to consistently deliver excellent services that would sustain renewed customer patronage, guest referral and loyalty. Such experience is one not alien to Southern Sun and has earned it accolades and recognitions from premium travel and hospitality sites, local industry award platforms and renowned guests in its over ten years of operation.

“At Southern Sun Ikoyi, we spare no expense in getting the best resources available in upgrading our guest rooms, meeting and boardrooms, WiFi infrastructure, security surveillance amongst other resources in consistently improving our services and ensuring that our guests have a complete hospitality experience within a soothing ambience. This will further heighten their nostalgia for repeated visits of the signature services received exclusively at the hotel compared to none,” Mark concluded.