Southern Sun Ikoyi joined the rest of the world in marking the tenth Nelson Mandela International Day through its annual tradition of visiting and spreading love with donation of gifts to children of the Arrows of God Orphanage in Ajah, Lagos.

The Nelson Mandela International Day popularly known as Mandela Day is an annual celebration observed worldwide to honour an exemplary individual, Late Dr. Nelson Mandela, for his values, legacy and contribution to society and humanity at large.

As is the tradition at Southern Sun Ikoyi hotel, over the last ten years in celebrating the memory of the global icon ‘Madiba’, the hotel paid its annual charity visit to the Arrows of God Orphanage, which it adopted many years ago, to put smiles on the faces of the inmates and their care-givers by donating various items ranging from toys, activity books, educational textbooks, educational games, inspirational books and light refreshments. And the children were very delighted, like Oliver Twist, they craved for more. Speaking during the visit, Ubong Nseobot, Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotel, expressed delight on the warm reception accorded to her team. She used the opportunity to specially thank the management and care-givers of the home for their unwavering, dedicated and committed service towards improving the lot of children at the orphange. She said the visit by the hotel was in furtherance with the brand’s community social responsibility, selfless acts of contributing meaningfully to the sustained growth, development and service to all within our operational area, through little acts of kindness and love, an exemplary practice which Mandela’s life represented.

Ubong further reiterated the hotel’s commitment in supporting the orphanage and its management, through social projects such as the much-anticipated annual golf day tournament whose proceeds have always been used in supporting the home with its daily needs, thus ensuring that the children enjoy the basic needs of life.

The Arrows of God Orphanage in Ajah, Lagos cares for about 250 children.