Southern Sun Ikoyi, Lagos, is set to recognise and reward staffers of the hotel for their dedication and exceptional service within the past decade, which ensured that the hotel consistently maintained its status as a leading business destination in Nigeria. The award, on June 19, 2019, is an ideal medium to recognise and appreciate the efforts of its committed staff as a whole, especially those who have spent the past decade delivering exceptional world-class service to guests, thus enabling the hotel maintain its position as business and pleasure hub within the Lagos metropolis.

Speaking about the event, Ubong Nseobot, sales and marketing manager, expressed delight about the impact of the staff to the success story of the hotel. She stated that “the hotel is one which has focused on improving its staff through training within and outside the shores of the country to better improve them as individuals and representatives of the brand.”

Ubong said, “the overall top quality service to guests, which the hotel is famed for, is a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts of Southern Sun Ikoyi staff members in ensuring that every experience at the hotel gives guest the nostalgic feeling for a repeated visit and beyond, thus becoming ambassadors and partners of the brand.”

She also used the medium to appreciate the vital roles of staff of the hotel, mostly the awardees who have spent the past decade providing seamless service to its clientele and ensuring that Southern Sun Ikoyi sustained its growth to become the benchmark for industry standards in quality delivery of service to guests.