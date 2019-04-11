In order to celebrate the Easter season in style, Southern Sun Ikoyi hotel, Lagos has unveiled its unique package for guests to relax and rejuvenate during the holiday.

Mark Loxely, general manager of Southern Sun, said the hotel would ensure guests have an opportunity to experience its luxury and culinary offerings with family, friends and their significant other during this season.

He said: “The Easter holiday package is one dedicated to give guests a memorable treat of exquisite dishes designed to truly satisfy the taste buds and yearnings of our patrons. We also plan to exceed the expectations of guests with culinary ecstasy through a wide variety of our special Easter brunch on Sunday April 21, at a special rate of N17,000 per person with an a la carte menu and choice wines also available on demand. From Thursday, April 18, to Monday, April 22, the hotel will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy chic and uncluttered rooms for a bed and breakfast stay at the special rate of N45,000 only for standard rooms and N53,750 for executive rooms, inclusive of breakfast for two.

“This is to ensure they have a memorable experience at the Southern Sun Ikoyi. A la carte menu is also available on demand and choice wine selections and cocktail on offer at the bar. Guests are set for an exhilarating treat at the Southern Sun Ikoyi this Easter season, as we offer them impressive experience of synergy of style, sophistication and luxurious elegance. The recent upgrade of our facilities combines classic contemporary designs with modern trends and rich textures with beautifully furnished rooms, suites and deluxe suites that guarantee utmost peace and privacy.”

For fitness enthusiasts, the gym is “well-equipped for all needs and is run by staff who are warm, friendly and working together in making guests’ stay at the hotel a memorable one.”