From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Youth groups under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly(SNEYLA) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sheath their swords and support the clamour for a southern presidency in the 2023 general elections.
Its chairman, Felix Worlu, in a communique after a meeting in Owerri, Imo State, pleaded with the pro-Biafra group to see the quest for a Nigerian president of South East extraction as a means to heal all forms of marginalisation of the region in the larger Nigeria.
Worlu, president Ikwere Youth Council(IYC), said a South East president would also reintegrate the region into the mainstream of Nigerian politics.
He tasked other geo-political zones on the need for equity and fairness in electing Nigeria’s next president, saying a South East president,remains the only way to promote justice in the country.
“This would provide a lasting solution to the extant quagmire in the nation. The existing power sharing between southern and northern Nigeria should be upheld to build a strong Nigeria devoid of any form of narginalisation.”
