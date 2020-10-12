Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South West Zone, have congratulated Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on his re-election to steer the wheels of the state for another four years.

The zone also congratulated members of APC in Ondo State and the entire people of the State for the victory recorded in the Saturday October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

It noted that the people of the state spoke clearly via a peaceful and credible poll, attributed Akeredolu’s victory to his performance in the last four years. It added that the new mandate was also a challenge for a more improved performance in his second term in office.

The party commended INEC and security agencies for

employing professionalism in conducting the entire process.

A statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Rt. Hon. Karounwi Oladapo, on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti said : ” The people of Ondo State have spoken clearly and loudly in a peaceful, credible and transparent election

” The new and fresh mandate given to APC in Ondo State is an endorsement of the APC and Akeredolu’s performance in the last four years. It is also a challenge for an improved performance during his second term.

“The Party, and indeed, Akeredolu, will neither disappoint nor betray the trust and confidence of the people of Ondo State.

“APC will not cede an inch of its Political base and territory in the South West to the opposition PDP or any other political party. Rather, it will continue to consolidate on its gains in the five APC controlled States in the zone. The Party will also reclaim Oyo State, which it lost by default in 2019 come 2023 by God’s Grace!

“The Party also commends INEC and the security agencies for their professional conduct before, during and after the election in Ondo State.”