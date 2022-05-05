The South West Basketball Association will officially unveil its logo and its annual programmes at a brief but colourful event slated for Thursday, 5th of April at the Media Centre of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The ceremony will herald a series of basketball activities in line with the mandate given by the Nigeria Basketball Federation at its last board meeting charging the zones to stay alive to their duties and play active roles in grassroots development.

The Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti state basketball associations alongside Technical officials will be in attendance. The event starts at noon under the leadership of the South West Basketball Zone representative, Olumide Oyedeji.

Speaking ahead of the event, Oyedeji said it has been a long time coming but an appropriate time was needed for the landmark event due to the Lent and Ramadan season.

“Our national sports development policy is predicated on grassroots development through talent identification, catching them young and moulding them into elite athletes. In the South West, we are aligning to create a generation of basketball talents in the region through various age-grade categories, secondary school, tertiary institutions, and clubs.”