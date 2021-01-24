From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned that the ongoing crisis between the people of the Southwest region and the Fulani herdsmen is capable of causing another civil war in the country if not halted immediately.

ACF, therefore, called on the Federal Government and Southwest governors to stop the current drift in the region against the Fulanis in order to avert social upheaval in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to ACF, the government must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself.

”This morning (yesterday) we received reports of an attack by Yoruba youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

“In the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60s started with attacks and counter-attacks like this.

“Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law allowed to take its course.

“If this is not done there maybe counter-attacks in the North and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast

“There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho, an agitator for Oodua Republic, and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yoruba land is the instigator of the attack.

“The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

“The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and state governments in the Southwest to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60s started with attacks and counter-attacks like this.

“The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself”.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, has appealed to the Federal and the Oyo State governments to arrest the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Adeyemo (Igboho), for alleged assault on the Sarkin Fulani, Alhaji Abdulkadir.

In a chat with journalists in Ibadan, yesterday, he said that many of his members and himself are now leaving in fear in the state, while many of them had fled their homes for safety.

His words: “We are all Nigerians. We must learn how to leave in peace. We appreciate and love the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for saying the truth.

“We want justice for Sarkin Fulani. All those perpetrating the evil must face the wrath of the law. They are not powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than government?”