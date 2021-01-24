Click Here>>>>>>7 Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection<<<<<<
From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)
has thrown it’s weight behind Sunday Igboho, leader of the Yoruba youths in the crisis against the Fulani in Oyo State at the weekend.
Igboho was reported to have given Fulani herdsmen in some parts of Oyo State seven days ultimatum to leave the area as a result of heinous crimes alleged to have been committed by some herders.
Despite Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s order to get Igboho arrested, at the expiration of the ultimatum, some Yoruba youths were reported to have attacked Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.
The latest development led to Oyo State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, to appeal to both the Federal and Oyo State governments to arrest the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Adeyemo (Igboho).
However, reacting to the crisis, MASSOB said it was in total support of the actions of Igboho of not allowing their lands to be taken over by Fulani herders.
The publicity director of MASSOB, Sunny Okereafor said the action of the Yoruba youths led by Igboho, was a to check the expansionist adventure of the Fulani.
Okereafor advised Igboho not to be intimidated by the threat of arrest from any quarter as posterity will not be fair to him if he fails to take actions that are in the interest of his people.
