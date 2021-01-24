From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

has thrown it’s weight behind Sunday Igboho, leader of the Yoruba youths in the crisis against the Fulani in Oyo State at the weekend.

Igboho was reported to have given Fulani herdsmen in some parts of Oyo State seven days ultimatum to leave the area as a result of heinous crimes alleged to have been committed by some herders.

Despite Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s order to get Igboho arrested, at the expiration of the ultimatum, some Yoruba youths were reported to have attacked Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.