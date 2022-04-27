By Henry Uche

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has recorded 42 per cent growth in its Profit After Tax to N974mllion from N687 million recorded in year 2020. Profit Before Tax equally increased as well from N796million in 2020 to N885 million, representing 11 per cent growth.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications & Investors Relations, Olusegun Bankole, explained that its Gross Premium Written in 2021 stood at N12.7billion compared to the N11.1billion written in 2020, representing an increase of 14 per cent. Another interesting highlight of 2021 was the rise in the company’s total assets from N14.8billion to N16.3billion in 2021 representing 11 per cent increase.

The company also increase its claims payout. In 2021, a total of N3.7billion was paid as claims against N2.9billion that was paid in 2020. This, in a way, accentuates the company’s claims paying ability coupled with the company’s renewed attention at delighting her customers. The net premium income also grew by 11 per cent from N6.5billion to N7.2billion in 2021. Earnings per share also grew from N8 to N11.3 in 2021 while the total equity of the underwriting firm also grew by 11 per cent from N8.6billion in 2020 to N9.6billion in 2021.

Commenting, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the underwriting firm, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, said the development was commendable one considering the myriad of challenges that the insurance Industry had to deal with in the past year of 2021.

“We have consistently maintained its growth trajectory in spite of the challenging operating environment that characterised operations of most businesses in the country in 2021.”

The MD while briefing newsmen in Lagos said the management of the Company is committed to meeting and surpassing the expectations and aspirations of its shareholders and stakeholders alike.

“These performance levels are a confirmation of the management’s determination to effectively and strategically position the company as one of the leading insurance companies in the country while at the same time, propel us to a profitable height for shareholders’ delight in the years ahead,” he added.

