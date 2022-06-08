By Henry Uche

In line with UNICEF’s policy and campaigns for clean water, basic toilets and good hygiene practices for the survival and development of children globally, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 and Victoria Garden City, (VGC), has inaugurated the ‘Project WASH’ initiative (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) with the commissioning of a borehole, wash hand basins, renovation of toilets and water treatment plant at Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

A statement from the Deputy General Manager Corporate Communications/ Investor Relations, Segun Bankole, shows that Project WASH aims at providing education, awareness, and funding to supply potable water and sanitation education to schools and children in underdeveloped regions of the world.

UNICEF has reiterated that about 844 million people lack basic source of drinking water and about 2.3 billion do not have access to basic sanitation facilities like latrines, globally. It’s in this spirit and in line with the guiding philosophy of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc with regards to its CSR initiatives which is anchored on Health Safety and the Environment, (HSE), the Underwriting Firm having identified with the aforementioned groups decided to put a smile on the faces of the staff and pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos.

Commenting on the Project, Executive Director (Technical), Jude Modilim, stated that the Company is proud to be associated with the international organization and what it represents globally in terms of creating enduring value for humanity, noting that, “We shall continually strive to give back to the society that provides the bedrock for our business,”

Responding, President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Wale Agbeyangi, on behalf of other collaborating Rotary Presidents appreciated Sovereign Trust Insurance for the support. His words, “We sincerely appreciate this gesture, and we hope that the staff and pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery & Primary School will put to good use what has been commissioned today while also admonishing other corporate organizations to join the wagon of progress by supporting such and other initiatives that will make the world a better place for all to live in”.

Her words, “This is very thoughtful of your organisation, just like you have remembered these children today, I pray that the Almighty God will never forget your business and the people who work for the Company”. I also thank Rotary Club for coming to our rescue and bringing on board a worthy partner to see this day come to fruition.

Poor access to improved water and sanitation in Nigeria remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates among children under five. The use of contaminated drinking water and poor sanitary conditions result in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea which leads to deaths of children.

Similarly, the Head Teacher of the school was full of praises to management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Rotary Club for finding the school a worthy beneficiary of the donation.

