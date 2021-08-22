Introduction

Effective writers understand the use of metaphors in clarifying a matter, spicing a message, as well as compelling their audience to respond practically in a particular way. Paul was one of such masters of the pen.

When writing to the Galatians, he used a metaphor to explain a spiritual principle simply by striking a subtle resemblance. He remarked, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6:7). Paul suggests a resemblance between sowing in agriculture and how we presently conduct our life in reality. The vital lessons from his comparison is the focus of today’s study.

Can a man mock God? God cannot be mocked. Will a man rob God? (Malachi 3:8). But God perhaps deliberately inspired these to provoke us to deep sober reflection on the nature of our actions, especially when we are attempting the impossible to our own destruction. It is therefore no surprise to see Paul writing thus since he was once personally warned against kicking against the pricks. (Acts 9:5)

Hardly does any man set out to rob God or to mock Him, but alas! how often we might do, albeit unconsciously and carelessly. So, how does that happen? It happens when we attempt to evade God’s law; when we act thoughtlessly without considering the fruit of our actions, or when we act and expect that our actions should yield no fruit because of the evil consequences that should befall us.

THE MATTER AT HAND

In Genesis 8:22, God established the law of sowing and reaping that chiefly governs the operation of nature: “As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, and day and night will not cease.”

To sow is to bury a seed in the ground. Once the seed is sown, it is no more seen, but based on the law, we must receive its fruits in greater measure at a later time, whether we look forward to the harvest or not. Just as we plant and expect fruit, so every action or inaction of ours will have its’ reward or consequences at some later time.

It is the greatest height of folly for anyone to be dealing with God in pretense and hypocrisy. Those who go about to mock God do but deceive themselves since the God to whom we are accountable can easily see through all our disguises, and will certainly deal with us hereafter, not according to our professions, but our practices.

“Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.” (Hebrews 4:13)

CONSEQUENCES OF SOWING TO THE FLESH

To sow to the flesh is to feed and gratify the flesh by engaging in deeds that bring pleasure to it. Promiscuity, bribery, murder, lying, etc. are seeds of the flesh. Samson often sowed to his flesh during his escapades in Philistia, most popularly, with Delilah. David also did so with Bathsheba, and almost ruined his entire household. On the other hand, the Rechabites were deliberate in resisting the flesh, and God rewarded them (See Jeremiah 35:18, 19).

If we sow the wind, we shall reap the whirlwind. Those who live a carnal sensual life, who instead of employing themselves to the honour of God and the good of others, spend all their thoughts, and care, and time, about the flesh, must expect no other fruit of such a course than corruption –a mean and short-lived satisfaction at present, and ruin and misery at the end of it.

CONSEQUENCES OF SOWING TO THE SPIRIT

To sow to the Spirit is to yield to the influence of the Holy Spirit in obeying and pleasing God in all things. Such was the path taken by Abel, Enoch and several saints of old. As a man of faith, Abraham obeyed God against all odds and he reaped rewards of divine blessings (Genesis 22).

Those who sow to the Spirit, who under the guidance and influence of the Spirit do live a holy and spiritual life, a life that is devoted to God and useful in service to others, shall ultimately reap life everlasting through the Spirit of God – they shall have the truest comfort in their present course, and an eternal life with happiness at the end of it.

CONCLUSION

Beloved, what seeds are you sowing? Of course, having understood the principle discussed here, you can determine your results. You don’t have to gratify the flesh and end up in destruction; rather, you can choose to sow to the Spirit and reap everlasting life through the grace of God and the help of the Spirit.

Besides, while many around us are carousing in short-lived pleasures, it is important that we who have chosen to follow the Spirit’s guidance continue therein, fortifying our minds with assurance that God’s word will never fail, and finding satisfaction daily in His priceless peace. Your reward is sure!

