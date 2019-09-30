Sahara Reporters publisher, activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore appeared before an Abuja federal court Monday morning, the first time since his arrest by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) on August 3.

Sowore faces multiple charges of treasonable felony and cybercrime over his organised RevolutionNow protests earlier in August.

He is being represented by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Sowore has so far been denied bail and if found guilty of the charges may face several years in prison.