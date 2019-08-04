Fred Itua, Abuja

A human rights lawyer and national coordinator of Advocates of Peoples Right and Justice, Mr Victor Giwa, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, following his purported arrest by officials of the Department of State (DSS) at the weekend.

Giwa called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to showcase what his administration has achieved in the last four years.

According to him, the primary responsibility of government is the protection of its citizens and not arbitrary arrests of those opposed to policies of government.

In a statement released and made available to Daily Sun, Giwa said: