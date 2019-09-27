Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday filed contempt suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, for allegedly disobeying the order granting him bail.

A Federal high Court sitting in Abuja had on Tuesday granted bail to Sowore and ordered the DSS to released him from its custody forthwith.

He has been in detention since he was arrested by operatives of the DSS since August 3, 2019, on the allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest that was scheduled for September 5.

However, justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court had in his ruling on Tuesday, dismissed DSS’ objection in granting him bail with the sole condition that he deposit his passport in the registry of the court.

Sowore, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to a Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.