Activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, also advised students to demonstrate their dissatisfaction through a mass action that would ground everything in the country until the crisis is resolved.

Wrting on his Twitter page, he urged public universities’ students to teach “inhuman” political rulers a “big lesson” by commencing a mass action.

“Nigerian youths/students must teach these inhuman political rulers playing Russian roulette with their future a BIG lesson. Let the organising start now, shut down everything with mass action, stop everything until our higher institutions are well funded #WeCantContinueLikeThis. They’re doing this because their kids don’t attend Nigerian universities!,” he wrote.

