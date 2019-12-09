Speaking at the event, Deji Adeyanju, said: “On the mass action, anyhow we look at it, even late Sani Abacha obeyed court orders, every dictator in this country obeyed court orders. As a movement and as a people we must stop beating round the bush, President Buhari has not hidden his intentions from day one, he said that national security is second to rule of law and he has demonstrated it. “When he disobeyed court order of El-Zakzaky, we all kept quiet, he did it to Dasuki we kept quiet, now he is doing it to Sowore. DSS never had any plan to release Sowore, they were compelled to release Sowore because Justice Ojukwu was courageous enough to give them 24 hours to comply. “Whether we like it or not, mass action is inevitable if government refuses to comply with the demands,” he warned.

Similarly, CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, said: “This is a collective responsibility not just for the CSOs but for everyone because we are all in danger. It is a collective crisis we have found ourselves in, it’s about our country and our people. This same people who are perpetuating this brutality today were crying yesterday.

“In 2015, when DSS went and raided APC data centre, they were crying. Lai Mohammed shouted that this is the worst that has ever happened in the history of Nigeria but today they are justifying this gross, violation of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.

“We want to let the country and the whole world know that we are in a state of siege, what we are experiencing is worse than military dictatorship because during the military regime courts were not invaded to carry out illegal attack.

“Instead of them to apologize to the nation they were rather justifying the shameless act. We have a moral obligation as citizens to sanitize governance in this country, we must checkmate excesses of public officials.