Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After five years in detention, the Federal Government on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (retd), and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The decision was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by various courts

The statement reads:

“The office of the honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) and Omoyele Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.

“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

In his reaction, lawyer to Dasuki, Ahmed Raji (SAN) commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the AGF for the decision.

Raji said: “We thank God Almighty. We thank God Almighty. And we thank God Almighty.

“We thank the President of our country, the Attorney General of the federation, the entire Judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us.”

__________________________

Original post below

The Nigerian Government has ordered the release of #RevolutionNow activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Sahara Reporters reports.

The order comes almost three weeks after Sowore was rearrested by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives at an Abuja Federal High Court.

The detention of Sowore, a former presidential candidate and journalist, has received widespread attention and global condemnation by local and foreign observers.

The Federal Government has indicted Sowore on treasonable felony charges for his role in the #RevolutionNow protests, accusing him of plotting to overthrow the government.

Meanwhile, Dasuki, a former security adviser in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was arrested on December 1, 2015 by the DSS for allegedly stealing $2.1 billion and accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria’s military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants.

He had been detained since then, despite being granted bail by four different high court judges in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court.