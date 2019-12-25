Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has commended the United States Senate and Government for mounting pressure on the Nigerian Government for the release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore and former National Security Adviser, Sabo Dasuki, both of whom were released on Tuesday.

The political activist also thanked Nigerians, especially human rights lawyer Femi Falana, who stood up to fight for justice, despite threats to their lives.

Frank argued that if not for the pressure by the US Government and some of its senators, Sowore would still be languishing in a DSS detention facility without charge.

Reacting to the releases in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Frank said: “Truly the American Government is the police of the world.”

He urged the Buhari administration to apologise to the duo for tramping on their rights.

Frank equally appealed to the USA, EU, UN and all lovers of democracy, including Nigerians in the diaspora, to mount more pressure on the Nigerian Government to release other political prisoners.

He suggested to the USA, EU and all democratic countries to issue visa bans on officials of the Buhari administration who ignore the rule of law.

“General Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens; no more freedom of speech and the right to assembly; just a few days ago, General Buhari/APC thugs beat to stupor Deji Adeyanju, the activist, for protesting the continued detention of Sowore, yet the ruling party had the nerve to accuse the opposition party of masterminding the attack; indeed this government is not only clueless but shameless,” the statement read.

“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where rule of law applies to issue visa ban on the government officials of this clueless government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favor them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely.

“This government is very powerful when it comes to oppressing innocent Nigerians but very weak when in fighting corruption and insurgency.

“No government has disgraced and embarrassed Nigeria before the international community like the Buhari government. It took the USA senators to speak out before Sowore was released while our Nigerian senators are busy rubber stamping all Buhari’s request to the Senate.

“I call on the USA government despite the blackmail to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.

“Sowore like Dasuki were granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction but the tyrant General Buhari and the cabal decided to flaunt the order. Dasuki spent four years in DSS detention despite several bail granted him by the courts while Sowore was rearrested a day after he was granted bail without charges.

“It is a shame that this government cannot put its house in order, they speak from both sides of the mouth as they are clueless.

“Just last week, the AGF, Malami said he cannot order the DSS to release Sowore without recourse to the court, yet a week later, he ordered the same DSS to release Sowore.

“What has changed in a week to make the AGF order the DSS to release Sowore? It is the pressure from the international community, especially the American senators and the USA government that compelled this clueless government to release Sowore.

“A few days ago, the spokesperson of General Buhari, Femi Adesina, said nobody appointed the USA the police of the world, yet a few days later, they have not only released Sowore but they also released Dasuki and the AGF suddenly remember that he can appeal their bail. The fear of the police of the world made you release Sowore,” Frank noted in the statement.