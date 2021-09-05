From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command last night announced the successful rescue of Reverend Sister Emmanuella Anyanwu, one of the five victims kidnapped at Isuwa, close to Okada, Saturday morning.

The victims were kidnapped on the spot, where Felix Sowore, the younger brother of the convener of ‘Revolution Now’, Omoyele Sowore, was killed.

Spokesman of the. Command, SP Bello Kontongs, who announced the rescue of the victim at about 7.35 pm, said rescue operations were still going on for the remaining four victims.

“‎This is to inform you that one of the five kidnapped victims, Reverend Sister Emmanuella Anyanwu, kidnapped at Isuwa by Morgan Farm on 04/09/2021, has been rescued, unhurt. Rescue opps is still ongoing to ensure all other victims are rescued unhurt”, the Kontongs said in a statement he issued.